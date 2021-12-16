After the police were contacted, the body of a woman was discovered in the house.

A woman’s body was discovered in a residence in Norris Green.

On Thursday, December 16, approximately 10 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to Scarisbrick Crescent.

Merseyside Police said that they were called after a woman died suddenly.

Early this afternoon, police and forensics were seen outside a home on the street.

According to authorities, the woman’s death is not being investigated as suspicious.

Her age is yet to be determined.

On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.