After the police were called, the student celebration was called to a halt.

Police were called to a block of flats after a group of rowdy students partied till the early hours of the morning.

Residents in Wavertree reported the party to the police after being disturbed by noise inside and outside on Garmoyle Road.

Residents in the region have spent months raising complaints about loud, hour-long parties and anti-social behavior in a popular student neighbourhood of Liverpool.

Some people have expressed fear of “retaliation” if they speak out.

After keeping their neighbors awake all night, a group of students moved their party to the roof at 8 a.m. in August.

Many local residents are concerned that the start of the new school year would bring sleepless nights and day-long celebrations.

Maggy Read, a long-time resident of the area, told The Washington Newsday earlier this month: “Some students who live around here are lovely, and we always make an effort to say hello and welcome them when they move in, some are really nice – but others who have recently moved in just aren’t interested, and the noise from that house is already shocking.”

“I’m back to the stage where I’m going to bed wondering whether I’ll get any sleep; I was so angry, anxious, and broken throughout the last term. I was scarcely able to function.”

“We received a call at 1.10am this morning, Wednesday 22nd September, of a party in a pair of apartments in Garmoyle Road in Wavertree,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“There were also complaints of people creating noise on the street.

“Officers arrived and spoke with the residents, advising them to keep the noise down and return inside so as not to disturb their neighbors.

“A large group exited the building a short time later and proceeded to create noise.

“People were requested to leave and relocate away from the area after a decision was made to shut down the party.”