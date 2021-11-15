After the plane crash, Mom says her father ‘grabbed our daughter and protected her.’

On Saturday, an 11-year-old girl was the sole survivor of a plane crash, and her father’s efforts may have contributed to her survival.

The baby girl’s mother, Christina Perdue, stated in a statement that she believes her departed husband, Mike Perdue, wrapped himself around their daughter during the crash and saved her life. This was Perdue’s daughter’s final memory before the collision, she said.

“The death of my husband, a father, brother, son, and friend has left us sad,” Perdue added. “He delivered the best bear hugs, and I believe he grabbed and protected our baby.” She’s the one.