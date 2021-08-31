After the Patriots released Cam Newton, who will sign him? The Texans and Cowboys are at the top of the list of potential teams.

Cam Newton was cut by the New England Patriots on Tuesday, shocking the sports world.

Bill Belichick, the Patriots’ coach, is betting everything on Mac Jones. Jones has been named the starter, making him the first Patriots rookie to start a game since Drew Bledsoe in 1993.

Newton’s rocky career with New England came to an end after only 15 games, during which he finished 7-8. Newton hasn’t led a club to the playoffs in three seasons, and he’s only 13-18 with 32 touchdowns and 24 interceptions over that time.

Newton, who is only 32 years old, is coming off a season in which he threw for 66% of his yards and carried for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns. His COVID-19 vaccination status may be an issue for some teams, but he might still be a useful backup or starter for a team in need. Belichick even confessed that he is further along this year than he was last year at this time.

In his pre-cutdown news availability on Tuesday, Belichick remarked, “I feel like everybody is much ahead of where they were last year.” “Certainly [Newton] began at a lot higher level than he did last year, so [he]is obviously on the right track.”

In 2021, Newton could play for one of the following five teams.

Texans of Houston Houston appears to be the most logical choice. Throughout training camp, the Texans have been actively shopping starting quarterback DeShaun Watson in the hopes of landing a king’s ransom of draft picks for their most prized player. Watson might be punished even if he isn’t traded before Week 1 because the NFL is investigating him for sexual assault allegations.

Newton, who has been the spread option since college, could benefit from the Watson saga. Furthermore, Houston could trade Watson and pitch Newton as a serviceable replacement while sticking to its objective of tanking to restock its roster.

The Indianapolis Colts are a professional football team based in Indianapolis Newton could slide right in and provide a veteran presence for a team with playoff aspirations this season, with starter Carson Wentz on the COVID-19 list as of Monday, 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger out for at least four weeks, and the Colts positioned to open the season with Jacob Eason as their starter.

