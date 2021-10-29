After the pastor complained to the ACLU, police are looking into a woman’s arrest outside a church.

A complaint has been filed in Colorado about the use of force by an officer during the arrest of a lady who was allegedly having a mental health crisis.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado (ACLU) was notified about the August 22 confrontation between the officer and a community member by Pastor Steve Ramer of the Fort Collins Mennonite Fellowship.

According to 9 News, emergency medical crews arrived on the location that day after receiving a call from church staff to help calm the woman.

The event “escalated the discussion into a physical altercation” when the Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) officer arrived later amid lights and sirens, according to the complaint.

Medical personnel attempted to reassure the officer that the matter was under control, but when the woman stood up, he began shouting at her to return to her seat.

According to the complaint, the officer grabbed the woman’s arm and placed his right hand on her chest, causing her to flinch and draw her arm back into a fist in an attempt to flee.

According to the report, the woman backed into the church building before the officer chased her down, seized her, and smashed her against the wall.

According to the complaint, the officer pushed the woman head first into the cement stairs and handcuffed her after pinning her down.

Ramer questioned whether the police officer’s actions were necessary, given that he was much larger than the woman, who was “in evident discomfort.”

“Police use of force should be closely scrutinized,” he said Fox31.

Ramer said he complained to Fort Collins police after the event and brought the case to the ACLU after not receiving a response.

Fort Collins police said in a statement to Fox 31 that the case had been examined by patrol supervisors and the department’s leadership team.

“No formal complaints were made to our agency, and this level of scrutiny was consistent with our procedures,” the statement read, adding that “internal affairs will conduct a further assessment” because “the ACLU has now filed a complaint on behalf of Mr. Ramer.”

Fort Collins police chief Jeff Swoboda said in a video statement released Thursday that emergency personnel were on the scene for a medical call that police had received. This is a condensed version of the information.