After the park’s swings were removed, children began to “play with trolleys.”

After children were left playing with trolleys in the local park, a Bootle homeowner stated that “all we want” is a new swing set for the park.

Dr. Keith Roberts has lived in Netherton and Bootle his entire life, but after three years of requesting One Vision Housing to maintain his local park, he has called for action.

The park is located on Louis Braille Close in Netherton, and it is frequented by local children. Keith has had it with children being allowed to play with trolleys instead of taking advantage of the area’s facilities.

“Antisocial behavior is occurring because kids in this area have nothing to do,” the 32-year-old explained. If you travel somewhere like Crosby, there are plenty of activities for children of all ages.

“When you come to a less affluent neighborhood like this, they simply ignore it. Some locals have complained that the youngsters destroy it and have asked, “Why should they replace it?” It is destroyed by a small number of children and vandals, not all children, but all children suffer as a result of the failure to replace it.”

Keith studied four degrees and is one of the good stories to come out of the area. The Everton supporter grew up on the Pendle estate in Bootle before relocating to Netherton, where he now resides.

“All we want is for them to put some swings on the swing frames, that’s all I’m asking for,” Keith told the ECHO. I’m not expecting anything spectacular in return.

“There are kids playing with trolleys and all sorts of absurd stuff when there is a park right there where they could genuinely play. They simply refuse to install swings.”

“As part of our ongoing commitment to create safe and secure neighbourhoods, we have maintained to maintain the grounds at Louis Braille Close since inheriting it from Sefton Council,” one Vision Housing spokesperson told the ECHO.

“We are now considering our options for upgrading the park, and we will continue to provide maintenance as needed to keep the grounds in good repair.”