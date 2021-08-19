After the Parkland school shooting, a former cop was charged with negligence and said, “I did the best I could.”

Following a court hearing on Wednesday, a former school resource officer charged with child negligence for not entering Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, when a gunman opened fire on students and instructors in 2018.

Scot Peterson, the former officer in charge of the school’s safety, told reporters, “I didn’t do anything there to try to damage any child there on the scene.” “With the facts I had, I did the best I could. “I gave it my all.”

Peterson, 58, is accused of fleeing the South Florida school massacre on February 14, 2018, which claimed the lives of 17 people. After a 14-month investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, he was arrested in 2019 on accusations of child maltreatment, criminal negligence, and perjury.

Nikolas Cruz, the alleged Parkland gunman, was 19 at the time of the shooting and faces 17 counts of first-degree murder. Cruz risks the death penalty or life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.

Peterson’s attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, asked for the seven counts of child neglect and a perjury allegation against his client to be dismissed during Wednesday’s court hearing. Eiglarsh claimed that Peterson should not be charged with child neglect since he was not in a caring position, such as a parent of a child involved or a teacher.

In regards to the perjury accusation, Eiglarsh indicated that when Peterson was questioned about the shooting, he expressed his view on some issues such as gunshots fired without knowing the facts.

“As a matter of law, we claimed he should never have been charged under a negligence legislation that holds parents, teachers, kidnappers, and babysitters liable, but not resource officers,” Eiglarsh told reporters outside the courtroom. “The statute expressly states that law enforcement officials are not to be used.”

While speaking with reporters following the hearing, Peterson became upset and fought back tears.

“That was a day I’ll never forget. Not just children have died; I have friends who have died,” Peterson remarked. “And I would never, ever sit there and let somebody die knowing that beast was inside that building! Never!”

Anthony Borges, one of the Parkland shooting survivors, was in the courthouse for the hearing, according to ABC affiliate WPLG. This is a condensed version of the information.