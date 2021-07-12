After the parents refuse to pay the customary gift money, a trans woman allegedly buries the baby alive.

After the child’s parents declined to pay the usual gift money following her birth, a 30-year-old transgender woman in India was sentenced to prison for reportedly burying a 3-month-old infant alive.

The culprit, known as Kanu Chogule, allegedly took the child when it was sleeping with its parents and buried her in a marshy region near the sea, according to the police. The event occurred on Friday night in Mumbai, according to The Times of India.

In some parts of the country, the practice of paying money and offering clothes to members of the transgender community for their “blessings” after the birth of a child is common.

On Thursday, Chogule approached the child’s father, Sachin Chitkote, to ask for money. Chitkote, on the other hand, declined to offer any money because he was in dire financial straits as a result of the pandemic’s lockdown. Chogule allegedly verbally assaulted Chitkote and then fled the house after “cursing” the baby after they got into a fight.

However, the family found the main door was unlocked and the infant gone around 3 a.m. on Friday. When the youngster, named Arya, vanished, she was sleeping with her sibling and parents. The police were promptly notified by the family.

A preliminary inquiry found that the accused had paid a visit to the residence.

“We inquired as to what transpired on Thursday. It was then that they informed us of the transgender incident. “We took up the transgender for questioning right away and found out about the baby’s burial,” a senior police official told The Free Press Journal.

Chogule was apprehended and confessed to the crime, leading officers to the marshy region near the sea where the infant was buried alive. The body was recovered by the police and submitted for an autopsy.

Chogule is said to have told the cops that he had told a buddy named Sonu Kale about the incident. Chogule was informed by an infuriated Kale that the family “has to be taught a lesson.” According to the authorities, the two then collaborated on the murder plot.

Both of the suspects have been charged with murder and evidence destruction.

In India, where the transgender population is largely marginalized, many people make a living through begging and performing. They frequently scratch out a living by paying visits to families with newborn babies in the hopes of receiving money or clothing. A group of transgender people were recently detained in Hyderabad after threatening a family for failing to pay them.