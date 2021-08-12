After the pandemic sparked interest, 38 states are establishing permanent virtual schools.

According to the Associated Press, 38 states have approved permanent virtual learning schools after the COVID-19 outbreak sparked increasing interest in at-home learning.

The data was gathered by the AP through a poll of state education departments, though it was unclear how many of the agencies responded to the media outlet’s query.

“We are living in the future. Some of these states may refuse it now, but they will have to comply shortly because they will see other states do it and realize the benefits,” said Dan Domenech, executive director of the American Association of School Administrators.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Karen Strauss of New Jersey lost a brother-in-law to the pandemic. Her vaccinated adolescent will visit her in person, but she wants her 5-year-old son to stay with her in Bridgewater until he can get vaccinated. Logan has succeeded online under the tutelage of his teachers, according to Strauss, who will be unavailable if she homeschools him.

“Why not let them learn at home if that is what is best for them?” What is the cause for this, if not people’s fear of change?” she stated

During the pandemic, school districts’ plans for long-term, full-time virtual programs, which had been steadily increasing, exploded. Virtual academies kids are often educated independently from the rest of the district’s students.

Prior to the pandemic, most locally run virtual programs in Virginia only offered individual courses to kids in grades 6 through 12, and few, if any, offered full-time education. Virtual Virginia, a state-run K-12 program, will provide some or all of the full-time virtual instruction for 110 of the commonwealth’s 132 school divisions in the new school year, according to spokesman Charles Pyle. According to him, 7,636 students have enrolled full-time for the fall semester, compared to just 413 for the 2019-20 school year.

Tennessee state officials approved 29 new online schools for the 2021-22 academic year, more than doubling the number established in the previous decade, according to spokesman Brian Blackley. According to Colorado spokesman Jeremy Meyer, the state received two dozen requests for permanent single-district online choices and six requests for permanent multidistrict online schools, up from pre-pandemic years. Minnesota also witnessed a significant rise, with 26 additional online applications approved. This is a condensed version of the information.