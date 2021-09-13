After the pandemic, security cameras were installed in every subway station in New York City.

In an effort to reduce crime, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said Monday that it has completed installing security cameras in every subway station in New York City.

On Saturday, a final batch of cameras were installed at the Broadway G line station, making it the last of the city’s 472 stations to get security equipment. The transportation department claims to have deployed 2,000 cameras at over 200 stations across the city since December 2020.

After reports that revealed subway ridership decreased during the epidemic, while crime rates skyrocketed, the installation of cameras was accelerated in the last year.

According to The New York Times, recent New York City Police Department (NYPD) figures show that the number of serious reported crimes on the subway—including homicides, rapes, stabbings, and robberies—were higher in 2020 than a year earlier.

In August, there were 2.19 significant crimes per one million riders, up from 1.78 in July and 1.77 in June, according to the NYPD. In 2019, the New York Police Department registered only 1.47 felonies per one million riders. A man was recently caught on camera brutally pushing a woman down an escalator at a subway station.

The additional cameras, according to MTA Chief Safety Officer Pat Warren, would help police follow criminal behavior.

“If you are a criminal who preys on those who use our system, your image will be caught and you will be put on a fast road to justice. The image will be given to the cops, who will use it to track you down. On a statement, he said, “The NYPD has been vigorously investigating every crime in the subway, which is why crime is drastically down this year.”

According to the New York Post, the increased security has already resulted in a large spike in arrests.

“The number of arrests has risen considerably. Warren explained that “part of that is directly traceable to cameras.” “If you’re out there attempting to prey on our passengers in the subway right now, you’re not anonymous.”

The MTA hopes to achieve “a safer, improved quality of life experience across the board” by installing the new security cameras, according to Warren. This is a condensed version of the information.