After the Oxford shooting, a Senate Democrat says he’ll settle for a scaled-back gun control reform.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut and one of the Senate’s main champions for stricter gun restrictions, said on Sunday that when it comes to gun control changes, he “won’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”

In order to save lives, Murphy is willing to “compromise” for less ambitious measures than those he has advocated for, such as universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons.

Murphy made his remarks just days after a mass shooting at a high school in Oxford Township, Michigan, in which four students were killed and several others were injured.

On Sunday, Murphy told CNN’s Jake Tapper that Democrats “have the votes” in the House and Senate to pass a bill requiring universal background checks for gun transactions, as well as a president willing to sign it.

“It’s the Senate rules that keep us from passing it.” “We’re probably going to have 52, 53, 54 votes in the Senate,” Murphy stated.

The filibuster rule in the Senate requires at least 60 senators to vote in favor of stopping debate on a bill. As a result, if 41 senators refuse to stop debate on a bill, it can be effectively blocked indefinitely.

“We can’t allow failure or adversity deter us.” We’ll have to keep working to establish a movement. “If we don’t modify the Senate rules, we’ll need 60 votes in the end, so we need to continue to build up our political influence across the country,” Murphy said.

Senators Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, have introduced more moderate gun reform legislation, which Tapper asked Murphy about. By requiring unlicensed guns sellers to do background checks on gun buyers, the bill would close the so-called “gun show loophole.”

Toomey told Tapper a few months ago that he believes the bill will receive 60 votes in the Senate, but that there has been “no progress on it” because “people who want gun reform in the Senate want big, sweeping gun reform and won’t be satisfied with even an incremental step, like closing the gun show loophole.”

“Isn’t something better than nothing?” says the narrator. Tapper enquired of Murphy.

