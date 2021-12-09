After the owner’moved out,’ a man discovers a terrified ginger cat hiding in a closet.

A man claimed his owner moved out and left him behind after sharing a heartbreaking video of a “scared” cat shivering in a cupboard.

Earlier this week, the man, who describes himself as a “Texas real-estate investor,” uploaded the video to his TikTok account, Felixjaimes9.

He did a walk-through of a property while filming what was left behind, stating the tenant had already gone out.

“Let’s take a look at the benefits of renting a home and what happens after the renters leave. Seven to eight months, on average “He was most likely referring to how long they had been there.

He photographed a damaged mirror, rubbish in the corner, and ruined flooring as he strolled through other rooms, and he discovered a ginger cat in one of them.

“They abandoned the animal. He’s clearly terrified “Felixjaimes9 pointed to the cat, which was backed up against the closet’s corner.

The video, titled “tenants moved out and left their cat behind,” has 4.5 million views and can be viewed here. It elicited a flood of sympathy for the fearful creature.

Chrissy Puckett had this to say: “I got a cat from a shelter who had been abandoned in a rented apartment. I’m baffled as to how someone could do such a thing!” “Oh my god, that infant looked terrified,” Toni Jo thought. “Oh my heart, that poor kitty,” MrschapmanToYou exclaimed. Sarah Rose went on to say: “That’s how my chihuahua ended up. She still won’t leave my side if she sees me packing boxes over ten years later. It is something they will never forget.” Debbie also added: “I’m delighted you looked into it. I’ve seen a lot of photos of dead pets while working at a mortgage company.” Felixjaimes9 added that when the video went viral, the tenant contacted him and claimed she hadn’t completed packing out—and was returning for the cat.

He added in the comments: “The tenant replied that she was still moving and that she had not abandoned the cat. If she had abandoned the cat, I would never have returned it to her.” In a follow-up video, he addressed concerns about the circumstances surrounding the animal’s discovery, noting that the tenant was supposed to vacate the property the day before his walk-through, when he planned to change the locks.

@felixjaimes9

Tenants moved out and left their belongings behind. This is a condensed version of the information.