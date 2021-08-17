After the owner pulls the dog from the alligator’s mouth, the dog loses its tail but survives.

Last week, a guy in South Carolina saved his dog’s life by yanking it away from an alligator’s mouth, despite the fact that the animal had lost its tail.

Bruce Savage, of Mount Pleasant, was walking his terrier, Hanna, around a pond in his neighborhood on Wednesday morning when he lost sight of her.

After noting that Hanna was no longer next to him, Savage discovered that the dog had been taken by an alligator, adding that “literally, my whole system went down” at that point.

“My ears became deafeningly deafeningly deaf Except for myself screaming my dog’s name, I couldn’t hear anything. I was at the wrong moment and in the wrong place.”

He said that he was able to remove Hanna out of the alligator’s mouth, but that the dog had suffered many injuries as a result of the incident, including having her tail bitten off.

Savage was not hurt by the alligator in the event, but he was cut by the gravel around the pond when he battled with the gator to get Hanna back to safety before fleeing the area.

“Did you look back?” my children inquired. Last Wednesday, Savage told WCIV about his escape. “I was like, ‘Hell no, I didn’t look back!'” she says. I was trying to flee as quickly as I could.”

Gators are known to visit the pond, according to Savage, who added, “We’ve known about the alligators.” It’s a thing in the area to try to detect alligators,” he said, adding that animal control was unable to locate the one who attacked his dog.

He told a local news station that he will never longer stroll near the pond, adding, “I just don’t think it’s smart to walk along there, and I don’t think Hanna will ever go near the water again.”

“You must have a healthy appreciation for the natural world. Some animals are more hazardous than others.”

According to WCIV, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported three deadly alligator attacks in the state since 2016, and advised residents to stay 10 feet away from water for protection. This is a condensed version of the information.