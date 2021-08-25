After the outbreak, the lake at Liverpool Park emits a “very unpleasant odor.”

An outbreak has caused a “very unpleasant smell” to emanate from the lake at Croxteth Park.

As a result, while the inquiry is ongoing, dog owners are asked to keep their pets on a leash when visiting the park.

The issue was originally brought to light after a regular visitor to Croxteth Park noticed that the lake nearest to the hall appeared to be “extremely dirty.”

READ MORE: Thieves spend £3,000 on a shopping spree with a stolen credit card

The woman snapped images of the lake, which show dead fish floating at the surface with the water barely visible, in addition to mentioning a “very awful smell.”

She was concerned since she was aware that others were still allowing their pets to enter the water.

“I frequent Croxteth Park, and the lakes surrounding the hall have appeared to be very dirty in recent months; I’ve lately spotted dead fish floating in the lake, and it smells terrible,” she said.

“Every time I return, it simply gets worse.”

Liverpool City Council is now investigating a floating aquatic weed infestation in the park and is advising pet owners to keep an eye on their animals.

“Investigations are underway to discover the cause of the outbreak on Croxteth Park Lake,” a spokesperson added.

“Pet owners are warned not to allow their animals to drink from or enter the lake during this time.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.