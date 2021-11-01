After the October jobs report, the outlook for inflation and economic growth for the rest of 2021 should be clearer.

A spate of financial indicators to come this week will help define the status of the US economy as the year draws to a conclusion, a week after equities hit a new high.

The Labor Department will release its October jobs report on Friday. Pfizer and CVS Health, two major pharmaceutical companies, will release earnings reports on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The Institute for Supply Management’s service sector index for October will also be released this week. The late-summer rise of COVID-19 cases roiled that sector, which represents for the majority of economic activity.

Significant recent growth has already been observed among corporations in the S&P 500 index, indicating that the economy is improving as the country strives to recover from the pandemic’s hold.

Inflation, on the other hand, is a source of anxiety for many Americans, who have noticed an increase in prices everywhere from the grocery store to big-box retailers.

The September jobs data, too, fell far short of forecasts. Nonfarm employment climbed by 194,000 in the month, falling short of estimates by more than 300,000 jobs. At the same time, the jobless rate dropped to 4.8 percent from 5.1 percent, indicating that the economy is still in flux.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Stocks on Wall Street wobbled in afternoon trade Monday, hovering near record highs achieved last week.

As of 3:27 p.m. Eastern, the S&P 500 was up 0.1 percent after fluctuating between tiny gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 48 points, or 0.1 percent, to 35,867, while the Nasdaq increased by 0.4 percent. More all-time highs are expected for the three indexes.

Smaller firm equities outperformed the larger market, indicating that investors were optimistic about the economy’s prospects. The Russell 2000 index increased by 2.4 percent.

More than 65 percent of S&P 500 equities increased, driven by energy majors, as the price of U.S. crude oil rose 0.6 percent, extending a year-to-date rise of more than 75 percent. Exxon Mobil’s stock increased by 1.8 percent. A large portion of the index’s gains came from companies that rely on direct consumer spending for goods and services. Tesla increased by 7.1 percent, while Starbucks increased by 3.6 percent.

Losses by a large margin. This is a condensed version of the information.