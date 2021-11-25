After the Nike and Champions League transition, Liverpool’s huge Anfield transformation is described.

On Wednesday night, it wasn’t just Liverpool fans who were beaming inside Anfield.

The peculiar sight that greeted fans as they took their seats in the Anfield Road stand early in the evening piqued their interest.

The Nike emblem had changed on the lower tier from a signature swish to what appeared to be a cheeky sideways glance towards the away end.

What is the explanation for this? Sponsorship of the Champions League.

UEFA urges clubs to avoid mistakenly promoting non-UEFA sponsors during all games in their various competitions.

Because Nike isn’t affiliated with the league, the Reds cover their seats in red plastic to hide the white emblem from casual observers and on television broadcasts.

In the bottom deck of the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand, the emblems of Standard Chartered, Liverpool’s jersey sponsor but not a Champions League partner, were also changed in a similar manner.

Liverpool has been making similar temporary alterations within Anfield for several years as a result of the verdict.

Rarely, though, has it been as evident – and, in the case of the Nike logo, as amusing – as it was on Wednesday.