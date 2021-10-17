After the NHS Covid Pass went down, a Liverpool man’s vacation was turned upside down.

During his visit to Naples, Italy, on Wednesday, Callum Melia said he was unable to access a variety of attractions since the app holding vaccine information was unavailable owing to troubles with a global service provider.

As a result of the outage, many people were unable to board planes because their Covid passes failed to load.

Mr Melia discussed the difficulties he had as a result of the three-and-a-half-hour outage.

“We were going to embark on these city excursions when we discovered we couldn’t get on the app to obtain the QR code,” he added. “We also had trouble accessing pubs and restaurants.”

Travelers must show a QR code within the app or print a letter in advance to establish their vaccination status.

Many passengers missed flights as a result of the disruption because they couldn’t check their Covid status.

The problem was repaired by 3:15 p.m., with NHS Digital citing a “technical issue with a worldwide service provider” as the cause.

Some visitors, such as Chuck Adolphy and his girlfriend, were unable to board an EasyJet flight from London Gatwick to Slovenia’s capital Ljubljana due to security concerns.

The episode was described as a “shambles” by Mr Adolphy.

“I went on the app and my Covid Pass didn’t display,” he explained.

I had no idea there was an outage at the time and was simply sent away and told they couldn’t do anything about it.

“When I called the number, they told the app and website were down and there was nothing they could do. EasyJet was silent as well. “I showed them my vaccination card and they said nothing.” In recent months, the NHS App has attracted over 10 million additional users as it became the platform for accessing the pass, which serves as confirmation of a person’s immunization status and is essential for overseas travel.

"The NHS Covid Pass service was temporarily unavailable today between 11:45 and 15:15 as a result of a technical issue with," a representative for NHS Digital said.

