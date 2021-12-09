After the next step of Jurgen Klopp’s progression, Liverpool has the potential to reach tremendous new heights.

With their 1-0 triumph against Wolves last weekend, Liverpool’s record-breaking streak of scoring two or more goals in 18 consecutive matches in all competitions came to an end.

Their winning streak could have easily continued. Prior to Divock Origi’s goal, the Reds lost two clear-cut chances, and they would have had another had Romain Saiss not made a miraculous tackle on Mohamed Salah with the goal at his mercy in the first half.

Even though they had to settle for a single goal, it was enough to secure three points, so Jurgen Klopp and his team were unlikely to be worried that their incredible two-goal run had come to an end.

After all, their goals-per-game average still puts them on course to score 111 Premier League goals in 2021/22, with anything above 106 setting a new competition record. But how likely are they to maintain this extraordinary level of performance? Only five teams have ever surpassed the 100-goal mark, which would be the first step on the Reds’ path to unprecedented heights.

Chelsea scored 103 goals in 2009/10, four seasons before Liverpool (101 goals) and Manchester City (102) also surpassed the century mark.

City scored 106 goals en route to a 100-point season in 2017/18, then 102 when finishing second to Liverpool 18 months later.

The good news for the current Reds is that only the City club from 2017/18 has scored more goals than their current total of 44. Pep Guardiola’s club scored 46 goals that season, with the other four teams scoring between 34 and 43 goals after 15 games.

Although some of the teams Liverpool is attempting to mimic predate the period of anticipated goals, the underlying numbers appear to be positive.

Klopp’s team has averaged 2.65 xG per match so far in 2022/23, which is slightly higher than City’s 2.41 in 2017/18 and only a hair behind their 2.69 two seasons ago, according to Understat.

If there’s one cautionary note for the current Liverpool club, it’s that their Manchester championship opponents had a better projected goal average after 15 games than they finished with in both seasons. “The summary has come to an end.”