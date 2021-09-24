After the next international break, Jurgen Klopp concedes Liverpool will have an issue with two players.

Jurgen Klopp has stated that he expects his Brazilian contingent to be absent during the forthcoming international break.

Due to coronavirus quarantine laws set by the UK Government, the Reds declined to release Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino for the round of national fixtures earlier this month.

If the club had allowed the trio to travel to South America, they would have faced a 10-day quarantine upon their return to England, which Klopp and his team were not willing to accept.

As a result, Brazil initially requested that FIFA implement its ‘five-day rule,’ which would have prohibited Liverpool from fielding Alisson and Fabinho, before a last-minute U-turn permitted them to play in the 3-0 win over Leeds.

Klopp has confirmed that individuals called up for the Selecao will now be freed for international duty, blaming the Premier League’s fixture calendar when the league resumes domestic play in mid-October.

“We’ll have a problem when the Brazilians return from their international break, which I expect them to do,” Klopp added.

“At Watford, we play at 12.30 p.m. On Friday, I believe the game will begin around 1.30 a.m. in Brazil.

“Obviously, no one has considered it, and it is a Liverpool issue, not a problem for anyone else.

It’s fantastic for Watford and all of that, but I’m not sure how you can accomplish these things when nobody follows the schedule.

“The timetable is always a problem, but it’s as if the TV executives and the Premier League simply say, ‘OK, that’s how it is, they have to play.’

“Let’s see what we can do about that. It’s yet another factor that is detrimental to both the players and the clubs.

“I am hopeful that the administration will find a solution.”

Meanwhile, Klopp stated that if Joe Gomez is called up by England manager Gareth Southgate, he will not stand in the way of his comeback to the national team.

The Liverpool centre-back sustained a major knee injury during his most recent call-up in November of last year, and only returned to competitive action on September 15 against AC Milan after a 10-month layoff.

