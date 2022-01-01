After the New Year’s celebrations, here are all the Omicron symptoms to be on the lookout for.

Just days after Christmas, millions of people celebrated the start of a new year with friends and family.

Many people won’t know for sure if they’re spreading the virus or its highly contagious Omicron version because to a “patchy and uneven” supply of covid tests and a jump in case numbers to record highs over the holiday season.

The shortfall comes as the number of persons admitted to hospitals in England with Covid-19 approaches its greatest level since February during the second wave, with the figure climbing 61 percent in the week ending December 30.

‘Covid deniers’ attack a ward at Aintree Hospital, accusing NHS workers of ‘aiding genocide.’

Increased hospitalizations may drive the government to take additional steps this month to combat the spread of Covid-19, including a ban on indoor meetings and the reinstatement of the rule of six.

This month’s winter bugs have a lot of cold and flu-like symptoms in common with covid, making it difficult to determine what’s Omicron and what’s not.

Many individuals will be inclined to dismiss the symptoms of the virus as a seasonal ailment, but specialists advise against doing so until they’ve been tested and confirmed it’s not covid.

A chronic dry cough, fever, and a loss of smell or taste are all symptoms of the original Covid-19.

The new strain of the virus has a few other symptoms as well.

ZOE data scientists analyzed symptom data from positive cases collected using the most recent data from London, where Omicron prevalence has been higher than in other parts of the UK.

In the ZOE Covid Symptom Study, the following are the top five symptoms:

a stuffy nose

FatigueHeadache (mild or severe)

Sneezing

Throat irritation

The Omicron version has also been linked to two separate types of skin rashes, according to the Daily Star.

A hive-like rash with raised lumps is the most frequent, and it can be extremely itchy.

It’s said to begin with the palms of your hands or the soles of your feet.

The second form is a prickly heat rash that can emerge anywhere on your body.

This one is most usually found on the elbows, knees, and the backs of your hands and feet.

Despite depicting a “worrying picture,” according to Professor Tim Spector, the scientist behind the ZOE study, the latest coronavirus data provide some good news.

