After the new £100 limit, Halifax, Santander, Barclays, NatWest, and HSBC have updated their contactless regulations.

The contactless card transaction limit will expand from £45 to £100 on Friday, allowing more people to use tap and go payments in places where cash was previously used.

When contactless payments originally became available in 2007, they were limited to a maximum of £10. In 2012, it was raised to £20, and in 2015, it was raised to £30.

During the pandemic, the top limit was raised to £45 as a more health-conscious populace avoided using cash.

“Contactless payment has proven incredibly popular with customers, and a rising number of transactions are being made using contactless technology,” said David Postings, chief executive of trade association UK Finance.

“By raising the cap to £100, users will be able to pay for higher-value purchases such as their weekly shop or filling up their car with gas.”

“The payments sector has worked hard to put in place the infrastructure that will allow shops to update their payment systems and start offering this new higher limit to their customers.”

Some banks, on the other hand, have their own set of restrictions and will allow you to set your own limit.

Barclays

You won’t be able to establish your own limit with Barclays, but you can opt out of contactless payments via the app, online, or over the phone.

“The £100 limit should be adopted,” Barclays remarked.

“The increased restriction will enable you to give a better and more consistent customer experience regardless of where they shop.”

Halifax

On debit cards, Halifax will let you establish your own limit.

Customers can establish a spending limit for their contactless card in £5 increments, ranging from £35 to £95.

HSBC does not allow customers to create personal contactless limitations.

You can, however, disable contactless payments via the app, online, or over the phone.

Lloyds Bank is a British bank based in London.

On debit cards, Lloyds will let you select your own limit.

Customers can establish a spending limit for their contactless card in £5 increments, ranging from £35 to £95.

Nationwide

You will not be able to set your own limit with Nationwide.

You can order a non-contactless card if you don’t want the contactless feature on your card.

