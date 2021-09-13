After the Nebraska case, the Mu variant, which may be vaccine resistant, has been found in all 50 states.

As of September 4, 5,659 Mu variant sequences had been found worldwide, according to Outbreak.Info, which uses data from the GISAID virus reporting network. In the United States, 2,436 of them were discovered.

Despite the occurrence of at least one instance in each state and the District of Columbia, the variation, which first appeared in Columbia in January, is still quite rare in the United States. According to Outbreak.Info, the strain is most widespread in Alaska, where it accounts for 3 to 4% of COVID-19 cases.

The Mu variant has also been found in roughly 1% of cases in Hawaii, with its prevalence falling below 1% in every other state, despite the fact that the 6 cases found in the US Virgin Islands represent about 3% of the territory’s active cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated Mu as a “variant of interest,” with preliminary evidence indicating that it may possess features that allow it to dodge current immunizations. Mu, on the other hand, is unlikely to have the same impact as the highly virulent Delta version, which is by far the most prevalent in the United States, accounting for just over 99 percent of all cases as of Wednesday, according to the CDC.

Only one-tenth of one percent of all COVID-19 patients in the United States have the Mu variation. Because just a small percentage of viral samples are genetically sequenced to discover variants, it’s possible that the strain is more widespread, yet the same restrictions apply to finding any of the variants. Mu prevalence has been observed at similar low levels over the world.

Mu is the most common virus outside of the United States, accounting for 21 of only 33 instances. It’s still rather frequent in Columbia, accounting for almost a third of all cases. Mu has been found in at least 46 different nations. According to WHO data, the Delta variation has been discovered in the great majority of nations (at least 174).

