After the murders of his wife and son, Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh was shot.

Alex Murdaugh, a Hampton County attorney, was shot in the Charleston region of South Carolina on Saturday, months after his wife and son were slain at the family’s home.

Murdaugh, 53, was travelling on a rural route in the late afternoon when he had car difficulty. He came to a halt and was later shot.

According to his lawyer, Jim Griffin, Murdaugh was taken to a Lowcountry hospital. Griffin, on the other hand, said he had no idea how serious Murdaugh’s injuries were.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office has refrained from revealing too many facts about Murdaugh’s shooting because the inquiry is still in its early stages. The shooter has yet to be identified by police.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that they had been called to look into a shooting in Hampton County.

The shooting comes after Murdaugh’s wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, were killed in a shooting on June 7. The two were discovered in the family’s home in Colleton County. Maggie was shot with a rifle, whereas Paul appeared to have been slain with a shotgun. No one has been designated as a suspect in the murders by the police.

Paul Murdaugh was pending trial at the time of his death after pleading not guilty to three felony counts of boating while intoxicated, including boating while intoxicated resulting in death.