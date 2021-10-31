After the murder of Halewood, police provide an update.

On Friday, a sixth man was arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died in a stabbing.

Five individuals were arrested after a stabbing on Beechwood Drive in Halewood on Friday, October 29 at around 6.40 p.m., police announced yesterday.

As the investigation into the tragic stabbing continues, a Merseyside Police spokespereson has announced that another arrest has been made.

"Detectives have arrested a sixth man on suspicion of murder following a deadly stabbing in Halewood on Friday night, 29 October," the spokeswoman added.

“At around 6.40 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Beechwood Avenue in response to reports of a man in his 30s who had been stabbed and was in critical condition.” He was rushed to the hospital, where he tragically died later. Specialized cops are assisting his family.

“The victim died of stab wounds, according to a post-mortem conducted by the Home Office.”

“A man from Halewood, 26 years old, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.” He, along with the other five individuals detained, are still being held.” “Another arrest has been made,” Detective Chief Inspector Sue Hinds said, “but we’re still looking for anyone with information who can help.”

“Please come forward as soon as possible if you have any information about this attack or have any CCTV, dashcam, or other evidence.”

“We believe this was a targeted attack, but we are maintaining an open mind about the motives for it.

“We believe the criminals fled in a vehicle, so if you see or capture any vehicles speeding away in the vicinity, please let us know.”

“Anyone who saw, heard, or knows anything should come forward immediately, either directly or anonymously, so we can act promptly.”

“We’re dead set on finding answers and bringing all of those responsible to justice.”