After the mother shouts that her kid isn’t breathing, a heroic plasterer steps in.

A woman has tracked down the hero who saved her life when she was a newborn.

Bobby Boardman, now 69, saved Shannon Little from choking to death when she was five months old.

Bobby, a former Bootle resident who now resides in Litherland, was installing a new step at Shannon’s house when he heard her mother shouting, “She’s not breathing, she’s not breathing.”

“I just took her off her and shouted, ‘Go and get an ambulance,’” the 69-year-old told The Washington Newsday.

“I took her in my hand, drew her head back, and gently rubbed her chest till she began to breathe again.

“To be honest, I forgot about it because the ambulance arrived and took the child away, although she was still breathing.”

Shannon’s family was told at the hospital that she had began choking after a seizure caused her tongue to clog her airways.

Shannon was too little to recall what had occurred, but her family informed her as she grew older.

Shannon set out 23 years after the event in July 1998 to find down Bobby and thank him personally.

She was able to locate a copy of the Bootle Times, a local newspaper that covered the incident at the time, after visiting Crosby Library.

Shannon’s grandmother, Anne Mulholland, then posted on a Facebook community page asking whether anyone knew Bobby or where he could be found.

The tweet drew dozens of responses, and Bobby said his phone was quickly inundated with messages from people who had seen it and recognized him.

“My nan put the post up, and someone my nan knows commented on it, saying he was her brother’s mate, and then my cousin, she was at work that day, and Bobby had really came in with his wife and she informed him about this post,” Shannon explained.

Last week, Shannon met Bobby at her grandmother’s house in Bootle, where they swapped gifts and talked about what had transpired.

Shannon remarked, “I just wanted to thank him for what he did back then because you never know what could have happened if he hadn’t done that.”

