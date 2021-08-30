After the moratorium expires, California, Illinois, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. will continue to prohibit evictions.

California, Illinois, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. will continue to prohibit landlords from evicting residents after the Supreme Court struck down the CDC’s eviction moratorium.

The eviction ban in California will last until September 30; the eviction ban in Illinois will stay until September 19; and the eviction bans in New Jersey and Washington, D.C. will last until January 2022.

While these states will keep their eviction bans in place, the majority of states are not following suit, putting more than 11 million Americans at risk of losing their homes.

On Twitter on August 27, Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib referred to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Biden administration’s eviction moratorium as “gross” and “partisan.”

Tlaib tweeted, “SCOTUS has always supported the interests of the wealthy and corporations at the expense of working people.” “This is only one of many examples. In the midst of a pandemic, the Court’s politicized ruling will force millions of people to flee their homes.”

In a 6-3 judgment on August 26, the Supreme Court lifted the eviction restriction imposed by the Biden administration. On October 3, the moratorium was slated to expire.

The Supreme Court stated that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lacks legal jurisdiction to stop evictions, and that a federal moratorium must be “specifically authorized” by Congress to continue.

“In reliance on a decades-old statute that permits it to implement measures like fumigation and insect eradication, the CDC has put a nationwide freeze on evictions,” the judgement noted. “It is difficult to imagine that this act gives the CDC the broad jurisdiction that it claims.”

The Biden administration was “disappointed that the Supreme Court has halted the most recent CDC eviction moratorium when confirmed instances of the Delta variant are significant across the country,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement to This website on August 26.

“Families will experience the devastating impact of evictions, and communities across the country will face heightened danger of exposure to COVID-19,” Psaki stated.

President Biden is once again calling on all organizations that can prevent evictionsâ€”from cities and states to local courts, landlords, and Cabinet Agenciesâ€”to swiftly act to avoid evictions in light of the Supreme Court verdict and the persistent risk of COVID-19 transmission,” Psaki said. This is a condensed version of the information.