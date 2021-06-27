After the military leader tests positive for Covid, the Defence Secretary isolates himself.

After the Chief of the Armed Forces tested positive for Covid-19 last week, the Defence Secretary and top UK military officers are isolating themselves.

The NHS Test and Trace app advised Cabinet minister Ben Wallace and the leaders of the Royal Navy, RAF, and Strategic Command to stay at home for ten days after speaking with the Chief of Defence, General Sir Nick Carter, the Ministry of Defence said.

After also attending the meeting but keeping a greater distance from the commander, General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, the Army’s chief of staff, and Sir Nick’s deputy have spent the weekend in quarantine while awaiting the results of PCR testing, according to the Daily Telegraph.

During routine Covid-19 testing, the Chief of Defence Staff tested positive. Colleagues, including the Secretary of State, who were in a senior meeting with him last week are self-isolating in accordance with government protocols.

Sir Nick, 62, met with Mr Wallace, Vice-Chairman of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tim Fraser, and Sir Mark on Thursday at the Defence Academy in Shrivenham, Oxfordshire.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, and General Sir Patrick Sanders, Commander of Strategic Command, were all present.

During the meeting, social distancing procedures were allegedly followed, but the men still came into touch with Sir Nick, who tested positive the day following the meeting after appearing at the Chalke Valley History Festival on Friday.

While the commanders self-isolate during this time, military business will be performed electronically.

