After the midwife saw the baby was ‘floppy,’ the parents were urged to ‘pack a bag.’

After a midwife observed the infant was “floppy,” he was diagnosed with a rare illness.

Theo Greenall, from Warrington, was born through C-section on November 3 of last year.

However, when a midwife performed regular checks on Theo, Natalie Greenall, 32, observed he was “floppy” and didn’t react to reflex testing.

Teenager struggling for his life after being stabbed by a 16-year-old boyNatalie claimed their local hospital ran a variety of tests but couldn’t determine the cause of Theo’s muscle weakness.

Doctors called Natalie and her husband Steve a few days later, telling them to come to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and “bring a bag.”

“On day 10, the midwife came out and checked Theo out,” Natalie told The Washington Newsday.

“She just said he didn’t react to the reflex test, that he was a floppy baby with hypotonia indications, and that he wasn’t reacting to the reflex test” (decreased muscle tone).

“It was Covid, and everyone was wearing masks, and it was terrifying.”

“When we arrived at the local paediatric unit, they were scratching their brains, thinking to themselves, ‘We’ve done all the tests.’

“They ran scans and MRIs on him, and he passed them all, but nothing came back.”

“Doctors contacted Alder Hey and obtained some information.

“They should do blur genetics, according to Alder Hey.”

“They suggested do genetics because he had a tiny tongue flicker and a bell-shaped chest where his belly pushed out a little.”

“They sent us home for four days since he was fine and healthy.”

“We then received a call instructing us to travel to Alder Hey and to bring a bag.”

Natalie and her husband Sean, 33, were informed that Theo had a rare form of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 1 that was “terminal and severe,” according to doctors.

Type 1 newborns, according to the NHS, have very weak floppy arms and legs, as well as issues moving, feeding, breathing, and swallowing, and are unable to raise their head or sit without assistance.

It’s also a highly rare hereditary disorder that affects only one out of every 10,000 kids.

Doctors at Alder Hey, on the other hand. “The summary has come to an end.”