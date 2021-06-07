After the MI6 chief’s criticism, Putin urges, “don’t ruin Russian-British relations.”

Vladimir Putin has urged against interference in Russian-British relations after the head of MI6 described the nation as a “declining power” and criticised the Kremlin’s “reckless” behaviour.

On Friday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Richard Moore is “new” to the job, implying that the spy head would “revisit his views” of Moscow.

Mr Moore, who took over as MI6’s “C” in October, slammed Russia’s activities, calling it a “objectively falling power economically and demographically.”

When asked about the statements during a press conference, Mr Putin responded, “You mentioned that the new regime