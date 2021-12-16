After the Met Office issued a warning, here’s how to keep safe while driving in the fog.

The Met Office has advised motorists to exercise caution on the roads as dense fog is expected to descend on Merseyside in the coming days.

The fog in Liverpool will dissipate slowly over the next few days, according to the Met Office, and when it does, we may expect clouds and frost.

They’ve also warned that the fog may bring frost, as temperatures are expected to plunge due to an arctic blast after Storm Arwen and Storm Barra.

Fog is forecast to start today, December 16, and linger through the rest of the week.

Clare Nasir, a Met Office forecaster, said: “If you are traveling in the next days, be aware that you may encounter fog, which can be obstinate and dense, resulting in poor visibility on the roadways.

“The air is thick with moisture, and there is a lot of cloud trapped beneath this area of high pressure that will last until Thursday. That weather front bringing clouds and patchy drizzle may be seen across the far north.

“Across England and Wales, we encounter thicker cloud. The eastern regions of England are likely to have dense fog, which will be obstinate and sluggish to clear during the morning and into the afternoon. So there’s a lot of muck strewn throughout the country.” Due to reduced visibility, the Met Office advised drivers to drive with caution in inclement weather.

The conditions can impact the way we drive, even on routes we are familiar with, as we are all more cautious.

Always be aware of where your fog light switch is located and that it is operational.

Remember, it is a legal requirement to have a fog light in your car.

Check your mirrors and then slow down as you get closer.

Maintain a greater distance between you and the vehicle in front of you – the gap should be at least 10 feet.

Keep your windscreen clean by using your wipers.

If a signal reads “fog” yet the road is clear, be prepared for patches of fog.

If visibility is reduced to, turn on your fog lights.