After the Melania Trump fiasco, Jill Biden puts an end to the “War On Christmas.”

First lady Jill Biden greeted the official White House Christmas tree for 2021 on Monday, as she works to transform the White House into a winter wonderland.

The first lady was photographed inspecting an 18-and-a-half-foot Fraser fir from Peak Farms in Jefferson, North Carolina, in the driveway of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. wearing a bright red coat. The magnificent tree was perched on a vehicle drawn by jingle bell-adorned horses.

“Every year, the room’s chandelier is removed to enable the full height of the Christmas tree,” the first lady’s office said in a statement.

This Christmas welcoming tradition, which dates back to 1966, traditionally marks the start of the White House’s annual holiday festivities. The tree is usually put in the oval-shaped Blue Room of the White House and adorned with a theme that is shown to the general public after Thanksgiving.

Biden was observed sniffing the tree and plucking a sprig for her grandson Beau, who was being held by his father Hunter Biden.

She then invited the Estes and Harrell families to represent and honor the families of active National Guard troops who are spending the holidays apart this year, according to ABC News. The Estes family contributed the tree after winning the National Christmas Tree Contest for the third year.

The start of this administration’s holiday season is already a stark contrast to that of the previous one.

Melania Trump, the former first lady, was known to dislike the process of decorating the White House for the holidays. “Dark” and “dystopian” were frequently used to describe her décor. In 2020, Trump garnered attention with audio revealing her ideas on holiday décor. “I’m working… my a— off on Christmas stuff, because, you know, who cares about Christmas stuff and decorations? But don’t I have to do it? “Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a friend and senior adviser to the former first lady, covertly taped the conversation in the summer of 2018.

Many Americans have noted the change in decoration and expressed their delight at the return of a more traditional White House holiday decoration.