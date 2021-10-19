After the McDonald’s theft, boys should be ashamed of themselves.

Three lads from Merseyside are suspected of stealing a charity lottery prize from a McDonalds establishment.

A £80 hamper was stolen from the McDonalds restaurant on Bridge Street in Warrington on Sunday, October 17 at around 6.49pm, prompting police to launch an investigation.

The hamper was a prize for a raffle winner who had helped raise money for Warrington’s St Rocco’s Hospice.

Hidden in a limited edition advent calendar is a rare 50p coin worth £1000.

St Rocco’s Hospice provides palliative care to anyone in Warrington who needs it, and is mostly funded through its retail stores and internet presence.

Families frequently praise it for the compassion and respect it extends to people at their most vulnerable.

The three youngsters, who are reported to be from St Helens, are shown on CCTV footage obtained by the restaurant and posted on Facebook. They are suspected of stealing the hamper, which contained roughly £80 worth of candy.

The restaurant owner sought for help identifying the young lads seen on camera on a St Helens community Facebook page.

“It is with great fury and grief that I must inform you that my restaurant’s charity hamper for St Rocco’s was taken from the premises on Sunday, October 17th, by three adolescents,” she wrote.

“For a lucky winner who paid £2 per strip and gave to the Hospice, the hamper contained nearly £80 worth of chocolates and sweets.”

“This act of theft breaks my heart because you are not only stealing from my business, but you are also stealing from St. Rocco’s and its patients, who are in desperate need of funds and donations at this time.

“At this moment, we’re working closely with the Warrington Police, who have been excellent.”

The owner was given permission to broadcast the CCTV footage in the hopes that one of the three youngsters, who are thought to be from the Thatto Hath area of St Helens, would be recognized.

“If anyone recognizes any of the three teenagers, please private message me so I can send all of the information to the authorities,” the restaurant owner wrote.

“This horrible conduct has disgusted and upset me deeply, and I hope that the power of social media can help.”

“The summary comes to an end.”