After the mass shooting in Oxford, Michigan, ‘Copycat’ threats force school closures.

In the aftermath of the Oxford High School shooting earlier this week, several high schools in the Detroit region canceled classes on Thursday.

According to Detroit television station WXYZ, more than a dozen districts in the area were shuttered on Thursday.

On Tuesday, four students were killed and numerous more were injured in a shooting in Oxford Township, a Detroit suburb.

Classes will be canceled on Thursday, according to the Bloomfield Hills School District. Superintendent Patrick Watson said the district and “other communities around the region” had received “many reports of threats of violence circulating on social media” in a message posted on the district’s website at 11 p.m. Wednesday. “Our pupils’ safety and security are our top priorities. Bloomfield Township Police are in frequent contact with us, and they treat every allegation or rumor seriously. We’ll contact you again tomorrow with any new information “Watson penned an essay.

Holly Area Schools in Michigan were also closed on Thursday. Superintendent Scott Roper said that “district administration received several reports of a potential shooting threat against Holly Area schools that had been posted on social media” towards the end of the school day on Wednesday. Due to a lack of proof, police believe the threat isn’t credible at this time, according to Roper.

“We sincerely request that our students and community refrain from posting threats on social media. This results in duplicate reports, which wastes valuable resources and diverts attention away from the investigation “According to the superintendent.

The Holly Police Department posted the following on Facebook: “Threatening to shoot up a school is illegal. To a community already traumatized by a very genuine tragedy, sharing and broadcasting unknown threats is tremendously distressing.” On Thursday and Friday, the Holly Area Schools will be closed.

The Detroit News reported that police apprehended a pupil who took a gun to school at a school in Southfield, Michigan, on Wednesday. According to the publication, officials discovered a pistol in the pupil’s pocket, and the student told police he had found the firearm. Southfield schools were open on Thursday, according to WXYZ.

Nearly 50 school districts, high schools, and other educational campuses in the Detroit area were shuttered on Thursday, according to the television station.

