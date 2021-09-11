After the Mask Mandate Block, Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear said the legislature now “owns” the pandemic.

On Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear slammed his state’s lawmakers for repealing a statewide mask mandate and preventing him from issuing fresh mask orders.

The Kentucky Legislature, dominated by Republicans, overrode Beshear’s vetoes of laws limiting the state’s ability to impose mask regulations in schools and other places on Thursday.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Beshear, a Democrat, said the state government “now owns this pandemic moving forward.”

Beshear claimed that he had been able to “quarterback Kentucky through this pandemic” since the outbreak began.

“I’ve made the difficult decisions, sometimes the unpopular decisions, and I’ve absorbed the consequences,” he remarked.

“However, I’ve taken full responsibility for every decision I’ve had to make. We’ve been successful in battling back three waves of this virus because we followed the research and had the fortitude to make the difficult decisions,” he continued.

Legislators, on the other hand, “wanted that ball,” he said.

“They went to the Supreme Court and said the governor shouldn’t make the decisions; they should,” he explained.

According to the Associated Press, the Kentucky Supreme Court declared in August that the legislature has the authority to limit the governor’s emergency powers, paving the path for legislation to limit Beshear’s ability to enforce pandemic restrictions.

Beshear stated on Friday that masks are “the best method to keep our children learning in the classroom,” and asked school districts to “do the right thing” by enforcing masks in classrooms.

Supporters of repealing Kentucky’s school mask rule said that local officials should have the ability to enforce such pandemic restrictions.

According to the Associated Press, Republican Sen. Max Wise said, “This bill will restore local autonomy back to the districts — not dictating they do, not mandating they don’t.”

“They make decisions based on what they believe is best for their towns’ constituents.”

Kentucky continues to have high numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, thus the school mask rule is being phased out. Kentucky was reporting 32 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, the state’s “fifth highest day of newly reported cases, with 5,197, and a record day for hospitalizations and Kentuckians in the ICU,” according to Beshear.

“We’re in a perilous situation. This is a condensed version of the information.