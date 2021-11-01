After the Manchester Arena terror attack, his father was left with a brain injury, and he was denied full compensation.

A father who was injured in the Manchester Arena terror attack claims he was denied compensation ‘unfairly.’

Following the terror incident on May 22, 2017, Phil Hassell, from Runcorn, needed to be put into an induced coma so that medics could operate on his brain and remove shrapnel from his leg.

Because of the severity of his injuries, the 41-year-old scaffolder was unable to return to work for more than three years.

Shortly after the bomb, the father-of-two, who attended the event with his kids, claims he was handed an interim payout of £10,000.

However, after months in the hospital and years of recovery, Phil has been informed that a criminal conviction will prevent him from receiving government compensation.

On October 2 of last year, three years after the blast, he was found guilty of one count of sending a malicious message at Warrington Magistrates’ Court and given a 12-month community order.

Phil argues that the Ministry of Justice’s decision has put him in a financial bind and has ‘forced him’ to return to his scaffolding employment.

He said to the MEN: “I recall a few details from the aftermath of the explosion, but not much else.

“I had shrapnel lodged in my brain, leg, and side. I was in the operating room for five hours while the shrapnel was removed.” Phil says he’s had to have a plate inserted in his leg since then, and he still has bouts of bewilderment and depression.

He claims to have received funds from the M.E.N’s One Love charity, which raised millions of pounds following Ariana Grande’s benefit show.

However, due to a criminal conviction he obtained in 2020, the father claims he has been denied the full amount of money from the government’s Criminal Injury Compensation Scheme (CICS).

The payment can be delayed or decreased, according to a letter signed by the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority in July this year, “because the applicant to whom the award would be made has unspent convictions.”

“They had previously given me £23,000 a few of years ago, but this was,” Phil explained.

