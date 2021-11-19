After the manager’s January transfer comments, Neco Williams addressed Liverpool’s future.

Neco Williams has replied to Wales manager Rob Page’s suggestion that he leave Liverpool in January.

This season, the 20-year-game old’s time at Anfield has been limited, with only three outings and one start to his record.

Williams, on the other hand, has been outstanding for Wales at the current international break, garnering high praise from his manager Page.

Williams scored in Wales’ 5-1 victory against Belarus and continued to excel in a 1-1 draw with Belgium.

Following the 2-2 draw with Belgium, Page suggested that any of his players who aren’t receiving enough game time for their clubs consider moving elsewhere in January.

Following such remarks, Williams has responded by admitting that if he wants to play more often for Liverpool, he must continue to improve.

Williams signed a five-year deal with Liverpool in 2020 and has stated that training with players like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will help him improve as a player.

“The main thing for me when I signed my contract was to progress as a player,” Williams told Liverpoolfc.com.

“And coming up against Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in training every day is going to make me a better player.”

“I feel like I’ve grown as a player, especially with Salah and Mane chasing you around every day.” It’s difficult, but it’ll make me a better player, and I believe it has already aided me.

“I’m learning from them, and it gives me a little competition with them, so that’s fun.”

“Obviously Salah and Mane start most games,” Williams continued, “and to play against them nearly every day is amazing because it’s going to help me as a player.”

“We usually perform something like an 11v11 the day before a game with the starting team and the bench or the rest of the players.” So I’m learning, and I’m having a great time doing it.”