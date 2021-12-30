After the man was recovered from the lake, memorials such as “Love you brother” were left at the spot.

Following the death of a man who was recovered from a lake on Boxing Day, moving tributes were made.

At the Merseyside park, the 23-year-old guy was retrieved from the water and given CPR.

On Sunday, December 26, at roughly 8.58 a.m., he was pronounced dead at the scene at Walton Hall Park.

After a ‘large police presence’ was reported, a man’s body was discovered.

His death is being treated as unexplained until the results of a post mortem examination can be determined. His identity has not yet been revealed, but his relatives have been notified.

Several flower bouquets have been tied to the railings near the lake where the horrible incident occurred.

“Love you brother, take care,” one said.

Another person stated: “Brother, rest easy knowing that we will always love and miss you! Take care until we meet again.” Meanwhile, another said: “Thank you, lad, for all of the memories. I adore you, buddy. Take it easy.” Police are conducting witness and CCTV investigations and have asked anyone with information about what happened to call 101 or contact police through Twitter (@MerPolCC).

