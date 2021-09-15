After the ‘machete gang’ hoax, armed cops take over.

After a fake call about a machete gang on the loose led to the deployment of weapons cops, three teenage lads were arrested.

After reports of three individuals armed with machetes, armed police were dispatched to Woodchurch Field in Ellesmere Port.

After the event, which occurred on Monday evening, three boys were arrested by the police and later returned to their parents (September 13)

According to Cheshire Live, the youngsters will be “dealt with at a later date” by Cheshire Police.

Local policemen, a police helicopter, and a firearms squad were dispatched to the area after receiving the call, where they quickly determined that the information was bogus.

“Shortly after 9pm on Monday 13 September, police were contacted to allegations of three individuals armed with machetes on Woodchurch Field in Ellesmere Port,” a spokesperson for Cheshire Police said.

“Local officers responded to the location, assisted by the police aircraft and guns squad, where it was soon determined that the information was bogus.

“Three local adolescent guys were identified as suspects and arrested on the spot.

“All three boys were later detained and returned to their parents; they will all be dealt with at a later time.

“This event was a waste of police time and resources,” stated Inspector Paul Fegan. This type of hoax call is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

“The time spent dealing with incorrect calls could be the difference between life and death in other, more serious situations.”