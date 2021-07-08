After the M6 incident, there were eight miles of traffic and vehicles were urged not to stand on the highway.

After a severe incident on the M6, drivers and passengers have been advised to remain in their vehicles.

Between junctions 20 and 19, three vehicles collided on the road, causing traffic to flow onto the M56.

The M6 section between the J20A Lymm interchange and J19 North has been closed in both directions by police as emergency crews arrive.

There is claimed to be eight miles of traffic, which will add roughly 50 minutes to normal travel times in the area.

After people were discovered standing on the opposite side of the motorway, the North West Motorway Police (NWMP) was compelled to issue a warning for people not to get out of their cars.

“Emergency vehicles are currently responding to the incident on the M6 between J20 and J19,” a NWMP official stated.

“Please stay with your vehicle if you are stuck in line. Being on the opposing carriageway or hard shoulder is unsafe for you, and it delays the arrival of critical equipment.”

“WTF….Darwin award nominees standing on opposite carriageway,” tweeted @Vafuncullo.

“Air ambulances have to land near or on there,” another @KayleighHassall said. “You have to be an absolute moron to stand on the freeway if it’s closed emergency vehicles might easily whizz up.”

Two air ambulances are on the scene, according to police.

The degree of any injuries sustained by those engaged is unknown at this time.