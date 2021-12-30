After the ‘Lucozade’ petrol bomb attack, the family’s greatest fears were confirmed.

Strangers rushed to put out the flames of a petrol bombed automobile that had been parked less than a metre from a family’s home.

After their front room window was similarly bricked this week, the family within has spoken about how they are now living in fear.

Amy Youds, 34, said her children are terrified to stay inside the house, and she worries about every passing car in case they are targeted again.

She believes their home is being “wrongly targeted by criminals,” according to her.

Both the petrol bombing and the bricked window are being treated as “planned and targeted” by Merseyside Police, according to The Washington Newsday. Detective Inspector Darren Taylor said both incidents “threaten the safety of individuals living within the residence.”

“We have lived in Leasowe all our lives and we have lived in this house for two years,” Amy added, adding that she has no idea why they are being targeted.

“I’m not sure why somebody would do such a thing to us.”

“Whoever they think lives here, they don’t,” says the narrator.

The mother-of-three said she went to take the garbage out at her home on Twickenham Drive in Leasowe, Wirral, at 9.25 p.m. on December 15 when she smelled fuel.

“I looked over at the car and spotted a note on the window screen – it was an old shopping list – I went back in, and minutes later the neighbors were knocking on the door telling us our car was on fire in our driveway,” she explained.

At first, the mother thought the incident was caused by “simply kids.”

However, she alleges that CCTV footage shows “two men rushing away from the house,” and that a brick was thrown through their window just over a week later.

The mother told The Washington Newsday that she now believes the attack was planned and that the shopping list was tied to a Lucozade bottle filled with gasoline in an attempt to ignite the bomb.

“On December 28, a friend came over to watch the Liverpool match, and about 8.50 p.m., someone hurled a brick through the living room window,” she stated.

