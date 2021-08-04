After the Love Island celebration, fans all say the same thing.

Love Island followers flocked to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with Tuesday’s celebration.

Mabel, a singer, arrived at the villa to perform at the Spotify party for the islanders.

Fans quickly rushed to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the party.

Love Island is a reality show that airs on Before recoupling, Liam Reardon asks Millie Court to accept him back.

“Don’t know what’s more embarrassing, that small dance party or Liam #LoveIsland,” one user tweeted.

“I think that was the most embarrassing party I’ve ever seen #LoveIsland,” said another.

“These”parties” in the villa always look so awful #LoveIsland,” a third individual tweeted.

Liam Reardon rushed to the stage after Mabel’s performance to read a monologue to Millie Court in an attempt to win her back after their split.

Millie and Liam’s romance hit a snag when the boys returned from Casa Amor and it was found that despite not bringing her back to the villa, he had been getting close to Lillie Haynes.

Liam has been attempting to persuade Millie to forgive him throughout the last several episodes, but she has made it apparent that she is still not ready to forgive him completely.