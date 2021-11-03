After the loss in Virginia, Joe Scarborough says Democrats must address “Wokism.”

MSNBC commentator Joe Scarborough claimed that the Democrats’ defeat in the Virginia governor’s race demonstrated that the party has to “face up” to “wokism.”

On Wednesday, Scarborough, who co-hosts MSNBC’s Morning Joe, claimed that voters in the state were paying attention to what was going on on college campuses.

Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, defeated Democrat and former governor Terry McAuliffe in a result that Democrats will consider as a setback ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Scarborough stated on the Morning Joe panel when asked about the election results: “The Democrats will have to deal with the issue of wokism head on. Wokism, not CRT [Critical Race Theory].” “A lot of people are saying, hey, he [Youngkin] won based on something that doesn’t exist, CRT or wokism, whatever you want to call it,” Scarborough continued.

“I can tell you what I’m talking about […] I’ve said that previously on the show. It’s just because they’re racist, people say. They’re not Republicans; they’re Democrats, and they’re discussing what’s going on on college campuses. They’re discussing what’s happening in high schools “he stated

“People have the ability to become enraged if they so desire. Elton John said, “Don’t shoot me.” I’m only the pianist, but this is what we hear all the time, wherever we go, when no one is looking, when the cameras are turned off, when people aren’t scared about being labeled bigots. And that’s how it went down in Virginia last night “Scarborough stated the following.

Michael Steele, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee, stated the Democrats should have created a counter-narrative. Scarborough, who served in the House of Representatives as a Republican from 1995 to 2001, concurred.

“I’m going to chase you all across the state if you’re making something up that’s not true,” Scarborough remarked. “Make fun of you and mock you. People are going to make fun of you.

“The fact that he kept bringing it up, and Terry’s only response was to argue that parents shouldn’t be involved in their children’s classrooms? Oh my goodness, “he stated

Scarborough was alluding to remarks made by McAuliffe during the second and final gubernatorial debate on September 28 with Youngkin.

“I’m not going to let it happen. This is a condensed version of the information.