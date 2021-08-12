After the Lollapalooza Festival, a Chicago health official says there is no sign of the Super Spreader.

Because proof of vaccination or a negative test was required for admittance, health officials hailed the Lollapalooza music event in Chicago as a success.

Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), gave an update on the city’s COVID-19 cases at a press conference on Thursday morning, exactly two weeks after the four-day festival began.

According to Arwady, the CDPH is still looking into Lollapalooza-related incidents. The CDPH could not say definitively if each person was infected at Lollapalooza since the figures supplied in the update were broad and included persons who attended the festival and tested positive.

According to Chicago health officials, Lollapalooza resulted in 203 COVID-19 cases.

“At this point, there have been no surprise findings,” Arwady said. “At this time, there is no evidence of a super spreader occurrence. And there’s little evidence that it’s had a significant influence on Chicago’s epidemiology.”

Last year’s Lollapalooza was canceled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but it has been rescheduled for 2021. Despite the current pandemic, at least 385,000 people crammed Grant Park from July 29 to August 1, according to authorities.

Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of Chicago, has been chastised for permitting the festival to take place in the midst of a nationwide outbreak of Delta variant cases. At a press conference prior to the event, Lightfoot justified the decision, claiming that vaccinations made Lollapalooza 2021 feasible.

“I understand the allure with Lolla,” Lightfoot remarked, “but the fact is, in this city…we’ve been able to open but with caution due to vaccinations.”

The festival’s proof of vaccination requirement and its outdoor setting, according to Chicago health officials, were two important factors in restricting the spread. Arwady also mentioned the city’s coronavirus outbreak being less severe than in other regions of the country.

According to CDPH data, little over 53% of the city has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. COVID cases are on the rise in Chicago, with 364 new cases recorded on Thursday, up 39% from the previous week.

Beginning Saturday, Lollapalooza will require masks in any interior venues at Grant Park, according to the newest guidance from the Chicago Department of Public Health.

All fans attending the festival are encouraged to wear a mask to the final.