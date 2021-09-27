After the lockdown, the city center gym will not reopen.

The council leisure centre in the city center, which was closed during the coronavirus lockdown, will not reopen.

Liverpool City Council confirmed today that its Lifestyles Millennium gym, which is located at Millennium House on Victoria Street, will close permanently.

The authority stated that the facility was facing a number of issues, many of which were beyond the council’s control, such as the building’s landlord filing for bankruptcy.

Another important point raised is Liverpool John Moores University’s decision to open its own city-centre gym.

Previously, over 80% of users at the Lifestyles site were LJMU students, and the council estimated that this shift would result in a revenue loss of around £250,000.

The council stated that due to a “more competitive fitness market in the city center,” as well as continuous security, energy, maintenance, staffing, and building costs, the cost of keeping the gym open would greatly exceed existing estimates.

The council said it considered a range of options, including closing the gyms and reopening them when the leisure and fitness sector rebounds, but that this option would have come with large ongoing costs.

All Millennium Lifestyles employees will be relocated to other locations, and existing gym members will have the option of canceling or transferring their membership to another location. More information will be available on the council’s Lifestyles website.

Millennium Lifestyles gym equipment will be utilized to replace obsolete equipment in Everton Park and Ellergreen.

Despite the decision, the municipal council stated that it remains “dedicated” to its health and wellness program.

“Given the loss of income from LJMU students, and the ongoing challenges with the city centre buildings being in administration, it makes both logical and economical sense to not re-open Millennium Lifestyles,” said Cllr Harry Doyle, cabinet member for Culture and Visitor Economy.

“This is not a choice taken lightly because we are aware of health disparities in the city, and as a council, we want to guarantee that our folks can get and stay physically active.

"As we continue to reopen our leisure centres in stages, it's vital to remember that the service is."

