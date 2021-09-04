After the lockdown, a Liverpool cab driver explains why people can’t obtain a taxi.

A private hire taxi driver has described why he thinks so many individuals have left the sector, resulting in a “serious shortage” of drivers in Merseyside.

The Washington Newsday reported this week that there is a severe shortage of cab drivers in the region, with one of the largest firms claiming that they need 500 more drivers just to meet current demand.

Many drivers have been forced out of the profession due to the pandemic, with many citing health concerns, and replacing those who have departed has proven tough, according to Alpha Taxis CEO James Bradley.

Many customers contacted us to say they are finding it increasingly difficult to secure taxis and private rental cars while they are out and about in Liverpool and the surrounding area at the moment.

However, one driver who spoke with The Washington Newsday claimed that there are other reasons at play, and that the high expense of being a truck driver is pulling many people out of the industry.

The driver, who only wanted to be identified as Ray, works for one of the region’s larger private rental companies; he is registered with Sefton Council but also works across Liverpool.

“The cost of being a driver is one of the key causes for the shortage,” he stated.

Ray is self-employed and explained how much it costs him to operate as a driver and how much money he has each week.

“I’d want to give you an example of what a driver earns; the figures I’m referring to are my actual earrings from last week,” he explained. (Some drivers take a lot more, while others take a lot less.)

“I worked 67 hours and received £1,030.60; at £15:38 per hour, this sounds excellent.

“However, when you deduct your expenses, which include £120 for the car, £180 for the operator, and £100 for gasoline, you end up with a weekly pay of £630 before tax.”

“That’s £91.41 every day,” he added. Drivers have just moved on to other driving professions where they can earn £9-10 per hour without incurring any expenses.

