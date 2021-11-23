After the location was sealed off, there were blood spatters on the road, but no victim was recovered.

Blood spatters prompted police to close a road and conduct lengthy investigations into where the blood came from.

At before 11.30 a.m., police received reports of blood on Avondale Road in Southport.

Shortly after, a cordon was constructed on a section of the road between Saunders Street and Leicester Street, which lasted for around four hours.

Merseyside Police confirmed the route was stopped yesterday, November 22, citing "strange circumstances."

The force verified today that the substance on the road was blood, but the circumstances surrounding its arrival remain unexplained.

“At around 11.30am today, Monday 22 November, we received a complaint of suspicious circumstances in Southport,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said in a statement released last night.

“Blood was spotted outside an Avondale Road address, according to reports.”

“Police are conducting forensic, CCTV, and house-to-house investigations to determine the complete circumstances.”

“Local hospitals have conducted investigations, and no injuries have been reported.”

“It was blood,” a police official claimed, “but there were no complaints of anyone being harmed or assaulted at the scene despite comprehensive searches in the neighborhood.”

Anyone with information on the incident in the Avondale Road area is requested to tweet @MerPolCC or message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, quoting log 281 from November 22nd.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.