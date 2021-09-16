After the location of April bully’s lair was established, Emmerdale came under fire.

After Cathy Hope’s refuge was uncovered in tonight’s episode, Emmerdale came under fire.

In Wednesday’s episode of the long-running soap, Gabrielle Downing’s character admitted to being April’s bully.

April chose to keep the information to herself, but after Cathy went missing, she was obliged to tell Rhona in the most recent episode of the show.

April was unable to forgive Cathy for what she had started, leading her to flee her home.

Rhona went on the hunt for the individual who has been causing April so much grief for the past few months, and she discovered Cathy hidden in the Cricket Pavilion.

Brenda Hope, on the other hand, hesitated to criticize her daughter’s behavior, prompting Rhona to push her.

However, this moment distracted people on Twitter, who all made the same point about how every runaway in Emmerdale usually ends up in the same area.

“Is there somewhere else to hide in #Emmerdale other than the cricket pavilion?” said @misskarensault.

“Everyone hides there,” tweeted @News4Emmerdale. Why doesn’t somebody go there first?”

“Oh shocking – Cathy is hiding out at the cricket pavilion – where every bleeding runaway hides out!!!!” tweeted @penniless poet.

“If someone goes missing in #Emmerdale, look at the cricket pavilion,” John M commented.

“First time in ages that someone has been found at the cricket pavilion,” JamieNews81 remarked.

“Why does everyone hide away in the cricket pavilion?” added @Pilch1972. And hardly one thinks to look in that direction.”