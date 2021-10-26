After the Liverpool incident, a former Premier League referee makes a Cristiano Ronaldo proclamation.

According to veteran Premier League referee Keith Hackett, Cristiano Ronaldo was on the verge of being sent off during Manchester United’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool.

Curtis Jones, a midfielder for the Reds, was attempting to shield the ball out for a goal kick when he was fouled by Ronaldo, who then forcefully kicked the ball against his body.

Ronaldo was cautioned after the act provoked a huge brawl between United and Liverpool players.

The 36-year-old would have been suspended for Tottenham’s, Manchester City’s, and Watford’s next three Premier League games if he had been dismissed.

According to ex-Fifa official Hackett, Ronaldo walked a narrow line, but eventually made the correct decision.

Hackett told Football Insider, “I think it’s a close call.”

“Anthony Taylor rushed in and stopped an escalation that could have turned into a major brawl.”

“Overall, I believe Anthony Taylor handled the situation admirably.

“I believe it was because the ball was present that he received a yellow instead of a red. Those kicks were motivated by exasperation rather than malice.

“It was close, but I’m going with the referee’s decision of a yellow card.” It was actually some excellent officiating.

“The issue the referee faces when dealing with what looks to be a one-sided game is that players become frustrated.

“As a result, Taylor, to his credit, maintained high levels of concentration and movement across the field in order to use his presence to prevent it.”