After the Lithuanian spat, China’s state media warns of’resorting to military means’ over Taiwan.

Following Lithuania’s effort to expand ties with the island nation this week, China’s state-run media warned that the government may resort to “military means” to address future Taiwan crises.

China slammed Lithuania for building a representative office for Taiwan on Thursday in an editorial published Sunday in the Global Times, and warned that if other countries did the same, it would take rapid action.

Under the ‘One China’ policy, China considers self-ruled Taiwan to be its own territory and has consistently increased pressure on other countries to break any ties that would jeopardize its claim.

“If the island’s collusion with external forces spirals out of control, increasing the cost to the Chinese mainland of upholding the one-China principle,” the Global Times warned, “we will naturally make major adjustments to our policy toward the Taiwan Straits, including resorting to military means to resolve the Taiwan question immediately.”

“There is no opportunity for Taiwan island to accomplish a ‘diplomatic victory’ at an era when the mainland’s might is rapidly growing.” “Neither will insignificant forces like Lithuania be able to lead the Western world to overturn the one-China policy,” the editorial concluded.

On the same day, China stated that it will cut ties with Lithuania over the matter. By creating the Taiwanese Representative Office on Thursday, the Baltic state “grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs,” according to the country’s foreign ministry.

“We urge the Lithuanian side to swiftly correct its errors and not to underestimate the Chinese people’s robust determination and unwavering will to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the ministry warned earlier this week.

Ingrida Simonyte, the Prime Minister of Lithuania, voiced her disappointment with China’s decision. Simonyte, on the other hand, insisted that the opening of the office had nothing to do with China’s claim to the island.

According to Reuters, “our government’s program states that Lithuania desires a more intense economic, cultural, and scientific partnership with Taiwan.” “I want to clarify that this step has nothing to do with the ‘One China’ policy or any disagreement with it.” The European Commission also stated on Sunday that it does not consider the de facto embassy’s establishment to be a violation of Chinese policy.

"We've made it plain in our conversations with China and.