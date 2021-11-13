After the lights are out for 45 minutes, the player departs the field to repair floodlights at Marine.

The FA Trophy contest between Marine and Dunston was temporarily halted on Saturday due to a fault with the floodlights, prompting one of the visitors’ players to leave the field to try to solve the situation.

The first-round match was called off just minutes into the second half when the floodlights at Marine’s Rossett Park went out.

The Merseyside club subsequently informed fans in attendance and on Twitter that an electrician was working to resolve the issue.

Phil Turnbull, a 34-year-old midfielder for Dunston, was the electrician.

Turnbull, who works as a spark, immediately went to work trying to turn on the lights.

Marine, who famously hosted Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup third round in January, hailed Turnbull for his assistance, saying he took up the phone and called a buddy in the north east.

Because he lacked his tools, the former Darlington and Gateshead player was unable to resolve the problem on his own. However, another electrician arrived shortly after with the necessary equipment, and the power was restored.

The game resumed, and although Marine let a two-goal lead slip away, the final score was 2-2 after 90 minutes.

The Mariners, on the other hand, advanced to the following round by defeating Dunston 5-4 on penalties.